Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
TALLINN The European Central Bank has no reason to ease policy further in December, Governing Council member and Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.
"If something very fundamental changes, we could perhaps revaluate, but now I don't see any need to take such a step," Hansson told a news conference.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.