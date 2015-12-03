FRANKFURT, The European Central Bank cut one of its interest rates and promised to unveil more policy measures on Thursday to fight stubbornly low inflation.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the policy meeting.

MEASURES NOT UNANIMOUS DECISION

"No, they were not unanimous but it was a very large majority in favour of this package, very large."

ASSET-BUYING WORKS

"We are doing more because it works, not because it fails. We want to consolidate something that has been a success."

REINVESTMENT OF PAYMENTS 'IMPORTANT'

"We took several decisions that I have just illustrated but one of them comes pretty new, namely the reinvestment of principal payments. Now that is a quite important measure because it basically says that we intend to maintain the degree of monetary accommodation and favourable conditions for liquidity."

CONTINUE MAIN REFI, LTRO

"(The ECB will) continue conducting (its) main refi and 3-month LTRO as fixed-rate tender procedures with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until the end of that last reserve maintenance period of 2017."

BUY REGIONAL, LOCAL DEBT

"(The ECB will) include in the APP euro-denominated marketable debt instruments issued by regional and local governments located in the euro area in the list of assets eligible for regular purchase by the national central banks."

REINVEST PAYMENTS

"We (will) reinvest the principal payments on the securities purchased under the APP as they mature for as long as necessary. This will contribute both to favourable liquidity conditions and to an appropriate monetary policy stance."

EXTENDING ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAMME

"We decided to extend the asset-purchase programme (APP). The monthly purchases of 60 billion euros under the asset-purchase programme are now intended to run until the end of March 2017 or beyond if necessary and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its aim of achieving inflation below but close to 2 percent over the medium term."

(Compiled by EMEA Desk)