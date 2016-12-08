FRANKFURT Dec 8 The European Central Bank kept interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday but unexpectedly cut its asset purchases to 60 billion euros (51.04 billion pounds) per month, from the current 80 billion euros.

The asset buys will run until the end of 2017, or longer if necessary, the bank said in a statement.

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's comments at a press conference after the meeting.

NO UPWARD INFLATION TREND

"(Inflation forecast rises) reflected to a large extent an increase in annual energy inflation while there are no signs yet of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation."

HEADLINE INFLATION

"Looking ahead on the basis of current oil futures prices headline inflation rates are likely to pick up significantly further at the turn of the year, mainly owing to base effects in the annual rate of change of energy prices."

GROWTH RISKS

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside."

STRONGER GLOBAL RECOVERY

"There are indications of a somewhat stronger global recovery. However, economic growth in the euro area is expected to be dampened by a sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms and remaining balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors."

CLOSELY MONITORING INFLATION

"The Governing Council will closely monitor the evolution of the outlook for price stability and if warranted to achieve its objective will act by using all the instruments available within its mandate."

FIRMING RECOVERY

"(Policy) calibration reflects the moderate but firming recovery of the euro area economy and still subdued underlying inflationary pressures."

NEW APP PARAMETERS

"First, the maturity range of the public sector purchase programme will be broadened by decreasing the minimum remaining maturity for eligible securities from two years to one year. Second, purchases of securities under the asset purchase programme with a yield to maturity below the interest rate on the ECB's deposit facility will be permitted to the extent necessary."

BOND BUYING COULD INCREASE AGAIN

"If in the meantime the outlook becomes less favourable or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment of the path of inflation, the Governing Council intends to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration."

