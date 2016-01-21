FRANKFURT The European Central Bank held interest rates at record lows on Thursday, but the market crash, tumbling bank stocks and ebbing inflation may set the stage for action later in the year.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the policy meeting.

INTEREST RATES

We expect them (policy rates) to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.

INCREASED RISKS

As we start the new year downside risks have increased again amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects, volatility in financial and commodity markets and geopolitical risks.

MAY RECONSIDER POLICY STANCE IN MARCH

It will therefore be necessary to review and possibly reconsider our monetary policy stance at our next meeting in early March when the new staff macroeconomic projections become available.

WORK ON POLICY OPTIONS

In the meantime, work will be carried out to ensure that all the technical conditions are in place to make the full range of policy options available for implementation if needed.

RECOVERY TO PROCEED

We expect the economic recovery to proceed. Domestic demand should be further supported by our monetary policy measures and their favourable impact on financial conditions as well as by the earlier progress made with fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.

GROWTH RISKS

Risks to the euro area growth outlook remain on the downside.

INFLATION PATH 'SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER'

On the basis of current oil future prices... the expected path of annual HICP inflation in 2016 is now significantly lower compared with the outlook in early December.

Inflation rates are currently expected to remain at very low or negative levels in the coming months and to pick up only later in 2016.

