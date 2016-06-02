VIENNA, June 2 - The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged deep in negative territory on Thursday and stuck to its extraordinary stimulus policies.

Following are comments from ECB President Mario Draghi's post-meeting press conference where he was expected to unveil new growth and inflation forecasts.

INFLATION OUTLOOK

"Inflation rates are likely to remain very low or negative in the next few months before picking up in the second half of 2016 ... Supported by our monetary policy measures and the expected economic recovery inflation rates should recover further in 2017 and 2018."

BREXIT, OTHER DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS

"(Growth risks) remain tilted to the downside but the balance of risk has improved on the back of the monetary policy measures taken and the stimulus still in the pipeline.

"Downside risks continue to relate to developments in the global economy, to the upcoming British referendum and to other geopolitical risks."

DAMPENERS TO RECOVERY

"Economic recovery in the euro area continues to be dampened by subdued growth prospects in emerging markets, the necessary balance sheet adjustments ... and a sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms."

EURO ZONE RECOVERY

"Economic recovery is gradually proceeding."

EXTRA STIMULUS

"Additional stimulus ... is expected from the monetary policy measures still to be implemented and will contribute to further rebalancing the risk to the outlook for growth ..."

CLOSELY MONITORING PRICE STABILITY

"The Governing Council will closely monitor evolution of the outlook for price stability and if warranted will act by using all the instruments available within its mandate."

INTEREST RATES ON HOLD

"We continue to expect them to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases."

