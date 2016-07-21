Empty chair of European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi is seen before a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, July 21 The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, holding them at record lows as it seeks to revive growth and inflation with cheap credit to the economy.

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

BREXIT IMPACT ON EURO ZONE GROWTH

"The figure that circulated in the aftermath of Brexit was the impact (on euro zone growth) of 0.2-0.5 percent over three years, I believe the Commission has come out with a similar figure of 0.25-0.5 percent.

"We should take these estimates with some grain of caution.

"Large uncertainties prevail because first of all these figures will in the end depend on how long is the stretch of time for these negotiations to be completed and therefore to give a certain outlook which we don't have today.

"And second, these figures will also depend on what kind of outcome is going to come out, so I think they have to be taken with a grain of caution.

"What is clear is that financial markets and the banking sector have reacted in a fairly resilient fashion to the event. We haven't observed any disruption either in financial markets or the banking sector."

ECB RUNNING OUT OF BONDS TO BUY?

"In the past we've given enough evidence ... of our ability to adapt our purchases to reach 80 billion euros a month until March 2017 or beyond."

DROP IN BANKING SHARES

"Bank equity prices are of some significance for policymakers because, when if they drop in the way they did, one would assume this is to stay, cost of capital would increase and therefore the net return on lending would decrease, and would suggest on the banking side a more conservative lending behaviour. That's why we do care about bank equity prices for the transmission of our monetary policy."

NON-PERFORMING LOANS

"Monetary policy is semi-supportive of economic activity and is focused on maintaining price stability. But also other policy measures are needed to reap the full benefits of our monetary policy and one of them is to address the non-performing loans and more generally non-performing exposures in the euro area.

"We wouldn't consider it a risk but it has to be addressed.

"It is a complex programme and we may come back and address it later on.

"We have in place the rules, the rules of state aid and as I have said several times these rules contain all the flexibility to cope with exceptional circumstances.

"The power and the responsibility in activating these rules lies with the Commission."

BREXIT AND INFLATION

"On the inflation outlook, Brexit didn't seem to have any effect on inflation expectations.

"On the other hand, the market-based expectations show a significant decline (in inflation expectation) ... then a recovery."

BREXIT - TOO EARLY TO TAKE ACTION

"We concluded that we didn't have information yet to take decisions, and we decided that over the coming months when we have more information including new staff projections we'll be in a better position to assess the underlying macroeconomic conditions and no attention was really given to discuss specific instruments at this point in time."

BREXIT IMPACT

"Following the UK referendum on EU membership, our assessment is that euro area financial markets have weathered the spike in uncertainty and volatility, encouraging (corrects previous 'with courage') resilience. The announced readiness of central banks to provide liquidity if needed, and our accommodative monetary policy measures, as well as our robust regulatory and supervisory framework, have all helped to keep market stress contained. Financing conditions remain highly supportive."

(EMEA Desk +44 207 542 4441)