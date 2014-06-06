RIGA There is hope at the European Central Bank that the package of policy measures the bank announced on Thursday will suffice, but it is ready to act again if needed, ECB Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday.

The ECB cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday and launched a series of measures to pump money into the euro zone economy. The bank's president, Mario Draghi, also pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

Rimsevics said of the package: "There is hope that potentially it will be enough with the decisions taken yesterday."

"But (the) ECB, as always, is ready to act if it will be necessary," he added in Riga, where he was speaking at a news conference of the Latvian central bank, of which he is governor.

