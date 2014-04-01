ATHENS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday he would not discuss monetary policy ahead of the bank's governing council meeting on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters do not expect the ECB to announce major policy changes this week, but a steep drop in inflation to a four-year low of 0.5 percent year-on-year in March adds to pressure on the bank to act to prevent deflation.

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly called for the ECB to either cut rates or embark on quantitative easing -- purchases of public and private assets to inject more cash into the economy and in this way accelerate consumer price growth.

