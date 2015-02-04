German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann delivers his speech at the European Banking Congress in the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann played down the risk of dangerous deflation gripping the euro zone in an interview with German business magazine VBW.

"Dangerous deflation would be characterised by a downward spiral of falling prices, declining wages, consumer restraint and reduced investment by companies," Weidmann, who is also president of Germany's Bundesbank, told the magazine.

"We don't see such a development at the moment, and it is also not very likely for the future," he said.

Turning to the ECB's new bond-buying programme, Weidmann added that the way the plan was set-up meant the Bundesbank would only carry risks from German sovereign bonds on its balance sheet.

