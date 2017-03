European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet speaks during a meeting organised by The Economist in Cascais February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

FRANKFURT The euro zone is experiencing a cyclical recovery but the European Central Bank alone cannot resolve the structural problems in the economy, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"This is a cyclical recovery, it's not structural. We have to discuss what the structural problems are," Praet said during a panel discussion at the Frankfurt Finance Summit.

"Monetary policy plays a role of course but it's not the essential role and certainly it cannot do it alone," he added.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)