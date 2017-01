FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. EUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT Euro zone inflation will exceed 1 percent at the turn of the year, hitting a level not seen since late 2013, and global growth is picking up speed, the European Central Bank said in an economic bulletin on Thursday.

"The medium-term outlook for global activity remains one of strengthening growth, albeit below its pre-crisis pace," the ECB said. "Overall, growth appears to be holding up in advanced economies and seems to have bottomed out in emerging market economies."

Still, the global outlook remains overshadowed by the adverse effect of low raw materials prices on commodity-exporters, the rebalancing of the Chinese economy, and policy uncertainty in the United States, the ECB said in an outlook largely consistent with its Dec 8 policy statement.

