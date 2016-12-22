Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
FRANKFURT Euro zone inflation will exceed 1 percent at the turn of the year, hitting a level not seen since late 2013, and global growth is picking up speed, the European Central Bank said in an economic bulletin on Thursday.
"The medium-term outlook for global activity remains one of strengthening growth, albeit below its pre-crisis pace," the ECB said. "Overall, growth appears to be holding up in advanced economies and seems to have bottomed out in emerging market economies."
Still, the global outlook remains overshadowed by the adverse effect of low raw materials prices on commodity-exporters, the rebalancing of the Chinese economy, and policy uncertainty in the United States, the ECB said in an outlook largely consistent with its Dec 8 policy statement.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.