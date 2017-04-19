TALLINN The European Central Bank still needs more hard economic data before considering any specific change in policy, Governing Council member and Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference, Hansson said the key issue was how the ECB itself saw the sequence of its next steps and how it communicated any change in the assessment of its outlook.

The ECB slightly tweaked its guidance last month but most analysts see no further change in the bank's stance until June, when it also presents a new set of economic projections.

The ECB, which reduced the volume of its asset purchases by a quarter this month, plans to buy 60 billion euros worth of bonds per month until the end of this year to keep borrowing costs down and boost economic growth.

