Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs to keep monetary policy steady, despite "exceptional nervousness" in global markets, as its quantitative easing programme is having an impact, executive board member Benoit Coeure told a newspaper on Friday.

The ECB launched the 60 billion euro ($66.6 billion) a month asset buying programme this spring, hoping to stimulate the euro zone economy and boost inflation back towards its target of just under 2 percent by 2017.

Although the bank has said that the policy is working, sluggish growth, falling commodity prices and the devaluation of the Chinese yuan have all increased the headwinds, raising concerns it might have to accelerate or extend the programme.

In an interview with German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung, Coeure acknowledged heightened tensions in the market, primarily due to overseas developments.

"The prospective change in monetary policy in the United States and the United Kingdom is contributing to this, as are ...major geopolitical risks," Coeure said.

But the ECB needed to stay calm, and there were no signs for now of the fundamental change in the economic situation that would prompt a policy shift, he added.

"Our monetary policy decisions are gradually finding their way into the provision of credit and the real economy, even if only slowly," Coeure said. "We therefore want to keep a steady hand."

Turning to Greece, he said the recapitalisation of the country's banks needed to take place as soon as possible once stress tests had been completed.

Repeating comments ECB President Mario Draghi made last month, Coeure said the central bank could start buying Greek assets as part of its QE programme even before the first review of Athens' new bailout, but only once it was clear the aid programme was functioning well.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey and John Stonestreet)