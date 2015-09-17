China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
FRANKFURT Risks have increased that euro zone growth and inflation would come below forecasts but it was too early to conclude if this endangered the medium term inflation outlook, the European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin on Thursday.
Growth will continue in the euro area, although at a weaker pace than previously projected and the ECB is ready to act to get a sustainable path of inflation towards its medium term
aim of just under two percent, it said.
The comments in the economic bulletin broadly reflect remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi after the bank's last interest rate decision on Sept 3.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.