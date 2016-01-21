FRANKFURT The outlook for inflation in the euro zone this year is significantly lower than it was at the time of the European Central Bank's previous policy meeting, its president Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"On the basis of current oil future prices... the expected path of annual HICP inflation in 2016 is now significantly lower compared with the outlook in early December," Draghi told a news conference after the bank held interest rates at record lows.

"Inflation rates are currently expected to remain at very low or negative levels in the coming months and to pick up only later in 2016."

