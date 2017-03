LJUBLJANA The European Central Bank's monetary policy alone cannot solve the euro zone's problems on its own and it needs to be complemented by other policies such as investment, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.

"We are putting too much pressure on credit revival. There are other policies that need to complement monetary policy," said Jazbec, whose role as governor of the Bank of Slovenia gives him a seat on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)