The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo - RTX2HQUD

DUBLIN The European Central Bank must continue with its current strategies to lift inflation, but it will of course look at tools being pursued by other central banks including Japan's, governing council member Philip Lane said on Monday.

"In Europe we consider the current strategy to be working," Lane told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Monday. "It is not the case that inflation has returned to target, so we have to continue with that strategy."

Asked if he was watching efforts by the Bank of Japan to control its yield curve, Lane, governor of the Irish central bank, said he would look at strategies used by all major central banks.

"It's fair to say that all major central banks look at each other all the time to pick up lessons, so of course we will look with great interest as to how that unfolds," he said.

