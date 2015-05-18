Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

STOCKHOLM The European Central Bank needs to keep up its pace of "intervention" until low price inflation is back on target, a senior policy setter said on Monday.

"We need to maintain the pace and volume of our interventions ... so that inflation rises back towards 2 percent as quickly as possible and that monetary policy can begin once more to normalise," Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said in the text of a speech.

The remarks show that Mersch, who had been sceptical about the launch of the 60-billion-euro-a-month programme to buy chiefly government bonds, is supportive of its rollout until its aim has been fulfilled.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)