LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
FRANKFURT The European economy is not out of the danger zone, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said, calling for further financial integration to overcome remaining impediments to growth.
"The overall situation of the European economy makes it abundantly clear that we cannot wait for a miracle to end a period of low growth. We are not out of the danger zone," Mersch said in a dinner speech on Wednesday.
"The patient is still fragile and unfortunately relapses cannot be ruled out," he said.
Further integration in form of a capital markets union could provide "very important impulses for both economic recovery and financial stability", he said, but also called for financial, fiscal and economic policy to do their share to keep the recovery on track.
"Non-respect of agreed rules by some is clearly establishing moral hazard risks for the actions of others," Mersch said.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.