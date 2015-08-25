MANNHEIM, Germany Monetary policy cannot avert the impact of a steep fall in oil prices on overall price inflation, a senior ECB policy maker said on Tuesday, describing it as a temporary phenomenon.

"External supply shocks like that (oil price), monetary policy cannot ... try to prevent because those effects will disappear one day," Vitor Constancio, who is vice president of the European Central Bank, told an audience at the University of Mannheim.

"The price of oil will not go down to zero."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)