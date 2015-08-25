EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
MANNHEIM, Germany Monetary policy cannot avert the impact of a steep fall in oil prices on overall price inflation, a senior ECB policy maker said on Tuesday, describing it as a temporary phenomenon.
"External supply shocks like that (oil price), monetary policy cannot ... try to prevent because those effects will disappear one day," Vitor Constancio, who is vice president of the European Central Bank, told an audience at the University of Mannheim.
"The price of oil will not go down to zero."
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.