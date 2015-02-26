European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to take part in a plenary debate on the ECB's Annual Report 2013 at the European Parliament in Brussels February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The European Central Bank has convinced slightly more than half of 83 economists polled by Reuters that its money printing programme, which starts in March, will be successful in bringing euro zone inflation back up to target.

After exhausting almost every other policy tool, the ECB announced at its January meeting that it would start buying 60 billion euros worth of mostly government bonds each month to prevent deflation from taking hold.

Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the first time since 2009 following a steep drop in global oil prices and fell further in January and ECB President Mario Draghi has warned it is likely to be low or negative for months.

Only 43 of 83 economists polled this week said the ECB's quantitative easing programme (QE) would succeed in lifting inflation back to the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

Others were concerned that fiscal austerity and sky-high unemployment still leave too much slack in the economy, despite some signs of economic revival since the ECB's QE announcement. Stronger business surveys and recent data on economic growth have helped push European stock markets to multi-year highs.

"We are sceptical about the impact of QE. I am not saying that it won't work at all, but it would be relatively ineffective," said Elwin De Groot, senior euro zone economist at Rabobank.

"The monetary mechanism is still not functioning as it should ... basically what you need is not just a monetary policy impulse but also a more real economic impulse."

Headline euro zone inflation has plunged to -0.6 percent, well under the ECB's target. A majority of forecasters -- 63 of 85 -- said it won't rebound by much even if global energy prices, which have dragged it down recently, start to rise.

"Although the current negative inflation rate is largely due to sharp declines in energy prices, at +0.6 percent the 'core' measure represents a series low," said Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec. "Clearly it is likely to take some time before domestic demand pushes inflation back to the target."

The ECB's bond purchase programme, which includes sovereign debt, will run from March until September 2016 or until inflation shows signs of picking up pace.

The euro zone's central bank is expected to expand its balance sheet by about 1.1 trillion euros by the end of next year, matching its level of early 2012, when the euro zone debt crisis raged.

Thirty-five of 81 economists expect the ECB to close out its QE programme by September 2016, on its intended schedule. Forty said the central bank will need to extend it beyond that date, while the remaining six said the ECB will conclude bond purchases before then.

But economists are not convinced the programme will lead to a revival in lending to the real economy and fuel demand. The liquidity flush by the ECB back in 2012 did not materially improve loans to the private sector at that time either.

"You need a certain degree of religious fervour to truly believe that the money created by asset purchases directly stokes demand," said Investec's Shaw.

(Reporting, analysis and polling by Kailash Bathija and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)