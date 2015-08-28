There is a growing chance the European Central Bank may extend its stimulus programme beyond September 2016, owing to concerns a sharp fall in commodity prices and a recent rally in the euro will keep inflation subdued, a Reuters poll showed.

Almost half a year into its monthly 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of mainly sovereign bond purchases, inflation in the euro zone is stuck at a meagre 0.2 percent with little hope it will rebound any time soon.

Peter Praet, ECB chief economist, suggested on Wednesday the central bank may boost its stimulus programme by fattening the purse or extending the duration due to risks from China's financial turmoil and concerns about low inflation.

"There should be no ambiguity on the willingness and ability of the Governing Council to act if needed," Praet said. "The (asset-buying programme) provides sufficient flexibility to do so in terms of size, composition and length of the programme."

The poll of private economists, which was mostly completed before those views were made public, showed slightly more than half, 25 of 47, already thought the ECB would extend quantitative easing beyond its initial time frame.

Twenty-one said the central bank will end the stimulus as planned in September next year, while four said it would increase the size of its monthly purchases.

"Our central view is that the ECB will conclude the QE programme, as planned, in September 2016," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.

"However, there seems to be a growing risk that it extends the purchase period in response to the recent increase in disinflationary pressure."

Answering an extra question, 23 of 37 economists in the poll said they are less confident now than a month ago that the ECB will reach its inflation target of close to but below 2 percent.

But with interest rates at the zero barrier and a negative deposit rate, the ECB has few policy options left.

Asked whether the ECB had any viable alternatives to QE available to battle another slowdown in the euro zone economy, a majority of economists, 34 of 46, said no.

WILD FINANCIAL MARKET RIDE

World stocks, commodities and currencies went through wild swings this week, partly based on signs that China's economy is slowing more than earlier thought.

The increased volatility in financial markets pushed China's central bank to ease policy on Tuesday and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley to say that a September rate hike in the U.S. seemed less compelling.

That rout also sparked a euro rally in the past week that took the currency almost back to its levels before the ECB launched its bond-buying scheme in March, hoping to weaken the exchange rate and lift inflation.

At a time when commodity prices, especially oil, are falling rapidly, a rising euro poses a headache for policymakers because it makes products cheaper and pulls inflation lower.

Oil prices are currently around $40 a barrel, the lowest since early 2009. The sharp slump in energy costs since last summer has so far done little to boost consumer demand despite the extra disposable income citizens are supposedly left with.

A Reuters survey just two weeks ago showed inflation is unlikely to rise close to the ECB's goal even as far as in 2017.

"The outlook for inflation in 2015 and particularly 2016 has changed significantly," said Elwin de Groot, economist at Rabobank. "But the ECB will have to acknowledge that volatility in commodity prices - the main cause of lower inflation - is beyond its reach."

(Polling by Deepti Govind and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Ross Finley and Ruth Pitchford)