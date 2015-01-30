Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet defended the ECB's decision to buy government bonds in an interview published on Saturday, saying it took pre-emptive action to prevent a deflationary spiral in the euro zone.
"If inflation in the euro zone were to rise to 4 percent, everyone would expect the ECB to do something about it. So the ECB also has to act when inflation falls to zero percent," he told Saturday's edition of Germany daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Praet said deflation was "a vicious circle that leads to economic collapse and a rise in unemployment. That's what the Great Depression of the 1930s in the United States taught us".
"Foresight is better than hindsight," Praet said, adding that he expected the ECB's decision to contribute to positive growth developments in the euro zone economy in coming months.
Consumer prices in the 19-member euro zone were 0.6 percent lower year-on-year in January, according to preliminary data from the European statistics office on Friday.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.