European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

FRANKFURT The euro zone's economic recovery faces "material" external risks, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Friday, reiterating the ECB's pledge to keep financing conditions easy.

"Although the euro area recovery is showing signs of resilience, material downside risks remain, mainly stemming from the external environment and significant uncertainties following the outcome of the UK referendum (to leave the EU)," Peter Praet told an audience in New York.

"Therefore, we will ensure that monetary policy continues to play its role in facilitating the cyclical recovery."

