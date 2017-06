MADRID The European Central Bank's current monetary policy remains appropriate, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said in an interview in Spanish newspaper Expansion published on Monday.

Current monetary policy supports the adjustment of euro zone inflation towards a regional target of below, but close to, 2 percent, Praet said.

"Our monetary policy stance thus remains appropriate," he said in an interview conducted March 27.

