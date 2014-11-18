FRANKFURT There are no taboos for European Central Bank experts who are studying possible next policy steps in case the ECB's current measures are not sufficient to revive the euro zone economy, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet has said.

"We want to be ready, if needed, to implement additional measures very rapidly," Praet told the Financial Times in an interview conducted on Monday and published on the FT's website on Tuesday.

The ECB has launched a package of stimulus measures over the past months that include four-year loans for banks, and purchases of private sector assets to unblock lending to euro zone households and companies and thereby accelerate the recovery.

But if these measures are insufficient to bring euro zone inflation - now at 0.4 percent - back to the ECB's medium-term target of below, but close to, 2 percent, the ECB has said many times that it stands ready to do more.

It has now asked two committees to prepare possible next steps. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that these could include purchases of government bonds - a step that is strongly opposed in Germany.

"These committees have a very open mandate, and there is really no taboo in terms of what they should study," Praet was quoted as saying. "And there is no exclusion in their freedom of thinking."

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)