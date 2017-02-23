Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will soon have to study how surging headline inflation is influencing the medium-term price outlook, its ultimate objective, chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.
The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent and has so far argued that the recent increase in inflation is not sustainable because it is driven by higher energy prices and not yet translating into underlying price growth.
"Headline inflation has moved up quite sharply," Praet said. "In the near future, we will have to assess how the forces that are driving prices today can influence the outlook for price stability in the medium term and help durably stabilise inflation around our goal."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.