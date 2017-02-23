FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will soon have to study how surging headline inflation is influencing the medium-term price outlook, its ultimate objective, chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.

The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent and has so far argued that the recent increase in inflation is not sustainable because it is driven by higher energy prices and not yet translating into underlying price growth.

"Headline inflation has moved up quite sharply," Praet said. "In the near future, we will have to assess how the forces that are driving prices today can influence the outlook for price stability in the medium term and help durably stabilise inflation around our goal."

