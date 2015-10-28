Peter Praet gives a speech during a meeting organised by the Grand Conferences Catholiques in Brussels January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

RIGA There is a risk that too much savings will be spent on property, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Wednesday.

"We have a problem of misallocation of savings in many regions of the world," Peter Praet told a conference organised by Latvia's central bank. "Real estate is one of the main candidates for misallocation of resources."

Praet also defended the ECB's loose monetary policy that includes cheap medium-term loans to banks and money printing.

"Think about the central banks not having done what they did," he told an audience in Riga. "I would see deflation and probably depression."

