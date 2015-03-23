European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives at a meeting of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Monday it has spent 26.3 billion euros (19.2 billion pounds) on bonds in a new programme to pump more than 1 trillion euros into the 19-country economy.

The plan to print money to buy sovereign bonds – known as quantitative easing (QE) – is aimed at lifting euro zone inflation from below zero back up towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

Under the programme, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities until September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target.

The ECB said that its covered bond purchase programme totalled almost 60 billion euros as of March 20. Its asset-backed securities (ABS) programme totalled 4.008 billion.

