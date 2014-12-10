TALLINN Printing fresh money to buy government bonds risks the creation of an asset price bubble, a European Central Bank policy member said on Wednesday, cautioning that it may not be worth taking this step because any benefits would be small.

"If you just introduce something that probably has a very small impact but brings along very big possible risks you might at the end of the day say ... that it is not worth taking this particular step," Ardo Hansson told reporters in Tallinn, when answering questions about full-blown quantitative easing.

"The risk is one of financial stability," said the head of Estonia's central bank. "If you have asset prices that are already quite high, the risk is that somewhere down the road this will go in the other direction."

Hansson also warned that such a step could breach the rule that prohibits the ECB from providing finance to governments.

"If we looked at the programme and said that it will induce governments to run larger deficits then I think it becomes a border line call."

(Reporting By David Mardiste; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)