A security guard stands outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank bought 9.159 billion euros (6.61 billion pounds) worth of government bonds in the fifth week of its quantitative easing programme, a slower pace than a week earlier and below the average amount needed to keep the programme on track.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 61.681 billion euros ($65.19 billion) of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of April 10, up from 52.522 billion the week before.

Under the programme of quantitative easing, which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities (bonds, ABS and covered bonds) until September 2016, or beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to the public-sector bonds, it had settled 2.48 billion euros worth of covered bond purchases last week, and 371 million euros in total purchases of asset-backed securities (ABS), bringing the totals of those two programmes to 67.150 billion euros and 5.259 billion euros respectively.

Having made a smooth start to its QE programme, the lacklustre amount purchased this week is unlikely to set alarm bells ringing.

The period covered the European Easter break when markets in most parts of the bloc were closed for at least two days, which would have restricted the ECB buying options.

If it were to continue, however, there could be some concern.

Bond yields have fallen faster than many analysts expected since the start of the programme and with the ECB having a self-imposed ban on buying any bonds with a market interest rate of below -0.2 percent, there are worries it could eventually see a shortage of eligible bonds, especially from places like Germany.

