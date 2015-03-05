The European Central Bank released the following details of its 1 trillion euros-plus bond buying programme, which will last at least through September 2016.

For further rules and a list of supranational or international institutions whose bonds are eligible in the programme are on the following link: here

The following are excerpts from its statement.

* The Eurosystem will follow an internal benchmark when coordinating its purchases, with some flexibility for the NCBs to purchase their shares within the universe of eligible instruments. The need for flexibility and the leeway granted to NCBs will be assessed by the Governing Council, which may adjust the implementation framework in this regard on the basis of the experience gained.

* The share of purchases in an NCB's home market is determined by the ECB's capital key, with NCBs focusing exclusively on their home market. Within this home market, there will be some flexibility for the NCBs to choose between purchases of central government securities and securities of certain agencies established in the respective jurisdiction.

* The ECB's capital key will guide purchases on a monthly basis. However, this does not imply that a precise achievement of capital key shares will be strictly targeted every month, as some flexibility on a monthly basis will support the smooth implementation of the programme.

* An issue share limit of 25% needed to be applied in order to avoid obtaining a blocking minority in the event of a debt restructuring involving collective action clauses. This issue limit thus also covers existing Eurosystem holdings of sovereign bonds in the context of the Securities Markets Programme (under which the 25% issue share limit was not applied at the time of purchase) and any other portfolios owned by Eurosystem central banks.

Likewise, the issuer limit of 33% is a means to safeguard market functioning and price formation as well as to mitigate the risk of the ECB becoming a dominant creditor of euro area governments. To this end, the 33% limit is applied to the universe of eligible assets in the 2 to 30-year range of residual maturity. The 33% issuer limit applies to the combined holdings of bonds under all purchase programmes.

* These (issuer) limits will be based on nominal values.

* The purchases will be conducted by the ECB and the NCBs with their existing counterparties, including counterparties they trade with in the context of their own investment activities in euro-denominated securities. The portfolio managers of the ECB and the NCBs will be in bilateral contact with their eligible counterparties before purchases begin.

* The ECB will coordinate all asset purchases within the Eurosystem. The ECB will not purchase debt securities issued by certain international or supranational institutions located in the euro area. Under a specialisation approach, only a few NCBs will buy securities issued by European supranational institutions, but this specialisation will be independent of the domicile of these international or supranational institutions.

* There will be no primary market purchases under the PSPP, regardless of the type of security, as such purchases are not allowed under Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

* The intention is to be market-neutral. The Eurosystem wants to create as little distortion as possible. At the same time, this will not be a strict target and flexibility will be applied, also taking into account the relative values of bonds and the liquidity of the different maturity segments.

* There is no duration target for the programme.

* Purchases will in principle be weighted by nominal outstanding amounts, with eligible remaining maturities at the time of purchase ranging from 2 to 30 years, also taking into account the issue and issuer limits as well as potential distortions in certain maturity buckets.

* The maturity restriction means that the Eurosystem will only buy securities which, at the time of purchase, have a minimum remaining maturity of 2 years (i.e. purchases of securities with a remaining maturity of 1 year and 364 days are NOT possible) and a maximum remaining maturity of less than 31 years (i.e. purchases of securities with a remaining maturity of 30 years and 364 days are possible).

(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)