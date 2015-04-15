FRANKFURT, April 15 - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at record lows on Wednesday, as it rolls out a money-printing scheme to lift the euro zone economy.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a press conference after the bank's policy meeting.

ON THE EURO EXCHANGE RATE

Draghi was asked if he was comfortable with the euro's current level:

Draghi's response: "We have seen that previous appreciations of the exchange rate still have an effect on current inflation. So it's a very -- this pass-through will happen, pretty sure, but it is happening actually so that right now we are seeing two competing effects, the lagged effect of previous appreciation with the incipient effect of the recent depreciations. I'm saying this because it's something it's not easy to assess and it's gradual, it's taking place very gradually. Sorry."

ASKED ABOUT A GREEK DEFAULT

"I don't even want to contemplate that. And based on the Greek government leaders' statements this option is not contemplated by themselves as well. So I'm not ready to discuss any possible situation like that."

NO EVIDENCE OF BOND MARKET BUBBLE

"So far we have not seen evidence of any bubble ... if we were to assess that financial imbalances are forming, the first line of defence of course is use of macro prudential instruments, to the extent that these imbalances are somewhat localized that's the answer."

NO CUT IN DEPOSIT RATE FOR QE REASONS

Draghi was asked: Going back to the potential scarcity of bonds, would you ever consider lowering the deposit rate if you came across a scenario where more and more bonds were trading with negative yields?

He replied: "The answer to the first question is No."

IS THERE AN END DATE FOR ELA TO GREECE?

"No, the answer to the ... question is no. There isn't any date. It's entirely depending on the conditions that will be in place that are in place. And clearly the answer to all these questions about ELA and further prosecution of ELA is entirely in the hands of the Greek government and the negotiations that are taking place between the Greek government and the euro area members."

NO SCARCITY OF BONDS FOR ECB PURCHASES

"Now the worries about potential scarcity of government bonds, sovereign bonds to be bought under our purchase programme are just a little exaggerated. We don't see problems. Both direct and indirect evidence and market feedbacks show that there isn't any problem and our programme is flexible enough in any event to be adjusted if circumstances were to change."

HOW FAR CAN THE ELA FOR GREECE BE EXTENDED?

"I think the answer to your question is entirely in the hands of the Greek government. As you know, we approved ELA and we'll continue to do so, extend the liquidity to the Greek banks while they are solvent and they have adequate collateral ... So from this viewpoint we ... have always been and we continue to be a rules-based institution."

LOAN GROWTH

"The April 2015 bank lending survey confirms that improvements in lending conditions support a further recovery in loan growth in particular for firms."

INFLATION OUTLOOK

"On the basis of information available and current oil futures prices, annual HICP inflation is expected to remain very low or still negative in the months ahead. Supported by the favourable impact of our monetary policy measures on aggregate demand, the impact of the lower euro exchange rate and the assumption of base effects and a somewhat higher oil price in the years ahead, inflation rates are expected to increase later in 2015 and to pick up further during 2016 and 2017."

ECONOMIC RISKS LESS ACUTE

"While remaining on the downside the risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area have become more balanced on account of the recent monetary policy decisions, the fall in oil prices and the lower euro exchange rate."

IMPACT OF LOW OIL PRICE, WEAK EURO

"Moreover, the lower level of the price of oil should continue to support households' real disposable income and corporate profitability. And therefore private consumption and investment.

"Furthermore demand for euro area exports should benefit from improvements in price competitiveness; however, the euro area recovery is likely to continue to be dampened by the necessary balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors and the sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms."

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"The latest economic indicators including survey data up to March suggest that the euro area economy has gained further momentum since the end of 2014. Looking ahead, we expect the economic recovery to broaden and strengthen gradually."

RETURN TO INFLATION TARGET

"Looking ahead our focus will be on the full implementation of our monetary policy measures. Through these measures we will contribute to further improvement in the economic outlook, a reduction in economic slack and a recovery in money and credit growth. Together such developments will lead to a sustained return of inflation towards a level below but close to 2 percent over the medium term and will underpin the firm anchoring of medium- to long-term inflation expectations."

QE IS WORKING

"The implementation of our asset purchase programme is proceeding smoothly with volumes in line with the announced figure of EUR60 billion of securities per month.

"In addition, there is clear evidence that monetary policy measures we have put in place are effective. Financial market conditions and the cost of external finance for the private sector have eased considerably over the past months and borrowing conditions for firms and households have improved notably with a pickup in the demand for credit."

FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF QE

"Looking ahead, our focus will be on the full implementation of our monetary policy measures. Through these measures we will contribute to a further improvement in the economic outlook, a reduction in economic slack and a recovery in money and credit growth."

