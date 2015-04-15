The famous skyline with its banking district (C ) and the new headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB, R) is pictured in Frankfurt early evening April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding them at record lows as it rolls out a money-printing scheme to lift the economy.

The decision to leave the cost of borrowing at record lows was widely expected after the ECB cut rates to rock-bottom levels last September and the bank's president, Mario Draghi, then said they had hit "the lower bound".

At Wednesday's meeting, the ECB left its main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of credit in the economy, at 0.05 percent.

It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.20 percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency overnight borrowing rate for banks - at 0.30 percent.

Markets now turn their attention to Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Marc Jones; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)