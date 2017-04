Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank could theoretically cut its deposit rate further but it does not have any plan to do so at present, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"It is in principle possible to cut this rate further, but there is currently no plan to do so," Coeure told Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The ECB deposit rate is currently -0.40 percent, effectively charging banks to park money at the central bank.

