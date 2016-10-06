Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen arrives for a press briefing in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI The European Central Bank's ultra-easy monetary policy of low interest rates and aggressive bond buying is necessary to support the euro zone's economy, ECB rate setter Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

"In order to support the economy and bring inflation back to its target, (the) monetary policy stance has been accommodative," the Finnish central bank's governor said at an event.

"This is the backdrop against which the current low interest rates and the use of unconventional monetary policy measures are necessary."

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams)