VIENNA Euro zone countries need to carry out more reforms to ensure that their economies grow sustainably in the long-term, the chief economist at the European Central Bank said on Monday.

"There is more still to do to create the conditions for sustainable long-run growth – that is, structural reforms in the euro area," Peter Praet said in a speech to be delivered in Vienna.

He added that estimates suggested the euro zone's potential growth was weak and "a strong and sustained recovery cannot therefore come from demand policies alone".

