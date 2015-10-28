FRANKFURT There was no need for the European Central Bank to rush into an expansion of its quantitative easing programme this year, Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics, who is also Latvia's central bank governor, said on Wednesday.

"We still need to receive more data," Rimsevics said on the sidelines of a conference. "In between, we will have a lot of discussions and debates and finding whether that's really necessary."

"We still feel that the (asset purchase) programme has just started. Probably, there is no need now to rush into anything, especially before the end of the year," he said.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)