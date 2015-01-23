Portugal sets up task force to lure post-Brexit investment
LISBON Portugal has set up a task force that will focus on luring investment away from Britain following its decision to leave the European Union, a government minister said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland The European Central Bank is doing a good job but there is a risk that some countries misinterpet its decision to launch a massive bond-buying programme and relax on the economic reform front, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
"Monetary policy is up to the ECB and they are doing their job very well, Schaeuble said on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"The only problem we see is moral hazard," he added. "Some people could misunderstand that they have not to do what they have to do, as governments and parliaments, to implement structural reforms, because this is difficult."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)
LISBON Portugal has set up a task force that will focus on luring investment away from Britain following its decision to leave the European Union, a government minister said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.