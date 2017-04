Belgian central bank governor Jan Smets poses ahead of an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PORTOROZ, Slovenia The European Union should take a bigger responsibility for coordinating the bloc's spending so budgets could better support monetary policy and lift growth, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jan Smets said on Thursday.

The euro zone is suffering from a "huge" investment deficit and fiscal policy needs to fill that gap but that does not mean higher spending as governments need to stick to the stability and growth pact, Smets said.

He added elevating fiscal coordination to a higher level and creating a euro zone wide fiscal stance would better serve growth.

