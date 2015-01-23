BERLIN The head of Germany's central bank Jens Weidmann criticised the European Central Bank's bond-buying decision in a newspaper interview released on Friday, saying it contains risks and endangers the ECB's independence.

In excerpts of an interview to appear in Bild newspaper on Saturday, Weidmann said: "The purchase of government bonds is not like any other instrument in the currency union. It bears risks." Weidmann also sits on the ECB's Governing Council.

Asked if the ECB will remain as independent as the Bundesbank was during the era of the deutsche mark, he said: "The fact of the matter is that, with this new programme, the central banks in the ECB system are going to become among the biggest creditors in the euro zone. That bears the risk that solid fiscal policies will be neglected. And the political pressure could increase on us to keep down the interest burdens on the finance ministers for a long time."

