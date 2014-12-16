Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS There is a large consensus within the European Central Bank's governing council to step up action and talks are ongoing on what tools to use, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview with French daily L'Opinion.

"We must do everything, collectively, so that the current period of weak inflation and weak growth is as short as possible," Coeure said in the interview published on Tuesday.

Coeure added that he found the "fascination" with quantitative easing "a bit naive," adding that "nothing guarantees that what worked in the United States or Japan can be done identically here. We must think for ourselves."

He added that this discussion was ongoing and could be resolved "rapidly."

Coeure said lower oil prices were undoubtedly good news as long as they did not trigger negative second-round effects.

In order to meet its inflation target, the ECB should maintain and when necessary amplify an already very accommodative monetary policy, he said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)