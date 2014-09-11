FRANKFURT The European Central Bank surprised markets last week by cutting interest rates to close to zero and launching a new programme to stoke lending to try to revive the euro zone economy.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the bank's Sept. 4 meeting.

PETER PRAET (BELGIUM), SEPT 11

"There is a risk that worsening short-term expectations will influence long-term expectations, especially if inflation continues to undershoot."

"Since the summer there have been some signs of a risk of a possible de-anchoring of inflationary expectations."

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), SEPT 11

"We succeeded perfectly in what was one of our aims, which we need in order to get back to our inflation target of 2 percent a year: we needed to bring the euro down and we still need to bring the euro down."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 10

On programmes to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds: "They are neither comparable with a broad programme of quantitative easing, nor do they represent the overtures to that."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 10

"The euro area faces risks to its economic growth on such a scale that it's necessary to use all available tools to support the economy."

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), SEPT 9

"Looking at the information that we have seen during the summer, we can well argue for these decisions. One could have even expected this. I never say how I voted, but I am satisfied with the decision."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 9

"One should note here that when the ECB says it does not have any exchange rate goal (because it mainly has an inflation goal) that clearly does not stop it from taking developments in the exchange rate into account in its analysis and actions. All things being equal, a stronger euro justifies a more accommodating monetary policy."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), SEPT 8

"In July at the press conference, (ECB) President (Mario) Draghi said that we are not excluding a priori any instrument that we see as legal and within our remit."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), SEPT 8

On the possibility of quantitative easing (QE): "We have to be careful that we are not getting ahead of ourselves. I think we should focus on what we have decided."

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), SEPT 7

"As the launch of a new programme of covered bond purchases shows, we must not hesitate to take other actions, if they are necessary to guarantee monetary stability."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 5

On the four-year loan and asset-backed security programme: "The ECB aims for an easing impact that is more certain and less dependent on the borrowing behaviour of banks... What is clear here is that there is a commitment to have a sizeable easing impact."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), SEPT 4

"The significant point here was to affect the exchange rate. As you have seen this happened quickly and will be lasting. From this side we have in any event a very clear relief effect for Europe's export sector."

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom, editing by John Stonestreet)