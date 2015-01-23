FRANKFURT The European Central Bank announced on Thursday a plan to pump at least 1.1 trillion euros (0.82 trillion pounds) into the ailing euro zone economy to prevent the currency bloc from slipping into deflation.

Following are highlights of ECB policymaker comments since the central bank's Jan. 22 meeting.

To read full stories, click on the links.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JAN. 23

"The purchase of government bonds is not like any other instrument in the currency union. It bears risks."

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), JAN. 23

"On this issue of risk sharing ... at the end we have to share it because we are a union and in this sense we have to trust and we have to build trust. But also there is an issue. The issue is that we are not a fiscal union, and so this has counted in the minds of some as somehow an important condition. At the same time I'm not worried about the risks on central banks because in the end we will cover these risks. We will have sufficient assets for that."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JAN. 23

"I am also of the opinion that one has to pay great heed that it does not come to an undesirable distribution of risk."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JAN. 22

"One has to be aware that we have more or less shot our last wad and in my view one always has to be very careful there. I personally would have suggested thinking about this programme but waiting a bit (to see) if we really need it."

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Larry King)