FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is considering large-scale purchases of government debt to prevent the euro zone from slipping into deflation and could decide to do so as early as Jan. 22.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the central bank's Dec. 4 meeting.

To read full stories, click on the links.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JAN 2

"The risks of not fulfilling our mandate of price stability are in any case higher than they were six months ago."

"We are making technical preparations to alter the size, pace and composition of our measures in early 2015, should it become necessary to further address risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation. The Governing Council agrees unanimously on that."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 31

"With the recent oil prices, inflation would be even lower, even substantially lower than expected so far. This is especially true for 2015 - when the effect would amount to 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points, which could mean negative inflation during a substantial part of 2015.

"Some might say we should 'look through' it again, as we always did in the past. Others might say - and I personally lean towards that argument - that in an environment in which headline inflation might become negative and in which inflation expectations are extremely fragile we cannot simply 'look through'."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), DEC 28

"(With low oil prices) An economic stimulus programme has been handed to us, why should we add to that with monetary policy?"

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), DEC 22

Asked whether the ECB should still buy government debt, despite knowing the risks, Hanson said: "This demand is very borderline."

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), DEC 20

"Since the beginning of 2014, we have systematically underestimated deflationary effects ... if we were to find ourselves at the beginning of next year with negative inflation and fall into a deflationary spiral, the effects on the behaviour of households and businesses could be very negative."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), DEC 20

"We now expect a negative inflation rate in the coming months and that is something that every central bank has to look at very closely."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 19

"The year ahead will be challenging and rife with uncertainty. But if the past holds any lesson, it is that, if our ability to fulfil our mandate is at risk, we will not hesitate to act."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 17

On quantitative easing: "It's not that much of a question on whether we should do something, but more a discussion on the best way to do it. If we want to do more we obviously have to reach out to market segments where there is more liquidity and that is why the government bond market is the baseline option, which doesn't necessarily mean we would only buy government bonds."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 16

"We must do everything, collectively, so that the current period of weak inflation and weak growth is as short as possible. There is a large consensus in the governing council to do more, and we are discussing now on what tools to use."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), DEC 16

"Against the background of the rather moderate and uncertain impact as well as the risks and side effects and the not clearly given necessity at the current point in time, I am currently sceptical of a broad-based QE programme."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 15

On QE: "It applies to every member of the Governing Council that there is no independent, unconditional agreeing, but this always depends on economic developments."

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), DEC 15

The effect of oil price falls on inflation "will be worse in coming months. At the ECB, many of us support moving to contain these risks."

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), DEC 10

On QE: "If you just introduce something that probably has a very small impact but brings along very big possible risks, you might at the end of the day say ... that it is not worth taking this particular step."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 9

About December policy meeting: "If we would have had interest rate margin at that time, I am convinced personally that the governing council would have decided to cut rates."

JOZEF MAKUCH (SLOVAKIA), DEC 9

"Regarding the Governing Council vote, I will repeat what has been said, that the overwhelming majority of governors supported the QE."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 8

"Thursday's discussion was focused on how and when to react to downside risks to inflation. It was unanimously agreed that this will be assessed early next year and we can then alter the size, pace and composition of our asset purchases."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 8

"We see a massive weakening in the euro zone economy."

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), DEC 5

On the oil price: "The question is of course to what extent will it impact inflationary expectations. That is very difficult because this is about psychology and not much about the economy.

It's clear that we have systematically underestimated the downward forces that work on inflation."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), DEC 5

"You cannot simply apply the same formula in Europe that has enjoyed success in the U.S. … or in Japan. In the USA, there is a central state that issues bonds that are very safe and secure. We don't have that central state here."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 5

"The position of the Austrian National Bank is in line with what Draghi said in his opening remarks. The goal is for the ECB balance sheet to expand to counter a trend toward sinking inflation and growth weakness. How exactly that will happen will be decided next year. The next steps are to be decided in the first quarter of next year."

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom)