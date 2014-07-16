President of the German federal reserve (Deutsche Bundesbank) Jens Weidmann speaks during an open day of the Bundesbank in Frankfurt July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN The euro zone debt crisis could flare up again quickly if governments do not use time the European Central Bank has bought them to reform their economies and consolidate their budgets, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said.

"Monetary policy has bought the governments time to implement structural reforms and consolidate budgets - partly by stretching its mandate," he told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview originally published on Sunday and re-released on Wednesday.

"If this time is not used, the debt crisis could flare up again quickly," added Weidmann, whose role as president of Germany's Bundesbank gives him a seat on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council.

