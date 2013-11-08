LONDON The European Central Bank will follow Thursday's surprise interest rate cut by offering a new round of cheap money to banks within six months, according to economists polled by Reuters after the policy meeting.

A majority - 35 of 59 - said the ECB would conduct more long-term refinancing operations that offer cheap, unlimited, loans to banks within the next six months, with a median expected maturity of three years.

The poll also showed strong backing for Thursday's decision to cut the main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent, with 44 of 57 in agreement, despite the fact very few of them actually predicted the move.

The ECB's 23-man Governing Council had faced intense pressure to act after a shock slump in euro zone inflation to 0.7 percent in October, far below the ECB target of just under 2 percent.

"They should have cut it sooner - I think they are behind the curve," said Ken Wattret, co-head of European economics at BNP Paribas.

"Inflation is too low and they need to use whatever ammunition they have available to change that.

"At the margin, it's helpful but there are other things they could do which would be more powerful ... balance sheet expansion, for example."

The poll also showed 43 of 59 economists thought the ECB's rate cut would push the euro, which has been doggedly strong, onto a weaker path from here against the dollar.

The euro fell 1 percent to a more than seven-week low against the dollar after the ECB's decision to cut and to prime banks with liquidity into 2015 to keep the euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles.

All but one economist thought the ECB's main refinancing rate had hit rock bottom. The poll suggested the next rate change would be a hike, with most split between 2015 and 2016. One economist forecast it would cut its deposit rate below zero.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; additional reporting by Deepti Govind; polling by Rahul Karunkar and Diptarka Roy; Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)