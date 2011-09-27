A huge euro logo stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON The European Central Bank will probably resist growing calls for it to slash interest rates next week, although a stalled euro zone economy will force the bank to cut them early next year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The escalating debt crisis and new signs that the economy has taken a turn for the worse has prompted some major banks -- including JPMorgan, RBS and Credit Agricole -- to make high-profile predictions for a rate cut next month.

"The case for a rate cut at the first scheduled opportunity continues to build," said Ken Wattrett, economist at BNP Paribas, who expects a 25 basis point move next week.

"The threat of an adverse feedback loop between the financial sector and the economy requires a circuit breaker -- and as soon as possible."

There were 32 economists forecasting an interest rate cut by the end of this year, compared with none in the previous six monthly ECB polls, showing how quickly sentiment has turned.

Money markets have priced in a quarter-point move next month but there are substantial barriers to the bank doing so, not least that the meeting would conclude ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's term of office with a dramatic U-turn.

Only 20 of the survey's 76 economists expected a rate cut next week, with a median 70 percent chance the ECB will hold rates at 1.5 percent.

Seven said the ECB would cut rate 50 basis points just four months after it last raised them, while 13 said they would opt for a more modest 25 basis point cut.

"A rate cut cannot be ruled out but we suspect the ECB will wait until the updated (staff) projections are ready in December before making such a bold move that -- at the current juncture -- could be seen as a 'panic' reaction," said Annalisa Piazza, economist at Newedge.

The majority said the ECB would probably pump more liquidity into the market before slashing policy rates, as well as a belief it would wait for headline inflation to fall back to target by December or January.

The poll's median forecast suggested no cut until early next year, and by just 25 basis points. If the median forecast is to be believed, rates will stay there until early 2013.

Luxembourg's ECB policymaker Yves Mersch warned on Sunday that speculation of a sharp interest rate move next month was "wild," although he noted that there was room for manoeuvre if the economy worsens significantly from current levels.

Better-than-expected money supply and private sector loans data for the euro zone on Tuesday also weakened the case for an immediate interest cut.

By far the biggest threat facing both the euro zone and its banking system is the Greek debt crisis. Euro zone officials have been working to increase the power of the region's rescue fund, although the process has been fraught with disagreement.

STILL IN THE PIPELINE

Italy's Mario Draghi replaces Trichet -- who raised rates as the financial crisis was gathering pace in 2008 -- from November and it would also be a bold move for him to open his presidency by easing the bank's policy stance.

"Tactically, a cut now would still be on Trichet's watch and relieve new president Mario Draghi of announcing or pre-announcing a cut at his first press conference," said Schulz.

Trichet last month gave an impassioned defence of the ECB's track record of keeping inflation low in the euro zone, despite the severe economic difficulties that dog the 17-nation bloc's peripheral countries.

But even if the ECB decides not to cut interest rates at its October meeting the poll showed a 70 percent chance that the bank's next move would still be to cut.

Thirty-seven out of 64 economists gave a more than 50 percent chance that the bank's next move would be to cut rates.

"Inflation has been falling earlier than anticipated by the ECB and the economic outlook is turning worse, as highlighted by last week's PMIs," said Christian Schulz, economist at Berenberg Bank.

Last week's flash purchasing managers index surveys suggested the euro zone private sector contracted for the first time in two years in September. The final data, due on Monday, are expected to confirm that.

(Polling by Yati Himatsingka, Ruby Cherian and Snehasish Das in Bangalore, Analysis by Ruby Cherian; editing by Patrick Graham)