LONDON There is optimism over near-term euro zone cyclical growth but lacklustre productivity makes the longer-term structural outlook less positive, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

"We have a cyclical recovery, (but) there are big structural issues that have to be addressed," Praet said at the London City Week financial conference.

