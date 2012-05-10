VIENNA The European Central Bank will raise interest rates when it sees upside risks to prices and remove other crisis measures if they add to inflation pressures, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Thursday.

"As in the past, the Governing Council will be vigilant in order to contain upside risks to price stability", Praet said in a speech at an Austrian National Bank conference.

Euro zone rates are now at a record-low level of 1.0 percent and the central bank said earlier this month inflation risks are balanced.

"Extraordinary monetary policy interventions have to be temporary in nature and tied to a commitment of swift reversal as soon as conditions improve," Praet said, adding that its non-standard measures, including its offers of ultra-long 3-year loans to banks, do not stand in the way of an interest rate increase.

The impact of the operations, where banks took more than 1 trillion euros, was still unfolding, Praet said, but added that data available so far gave some encouraging signals.

Praet said that common monetary policy was complicated by the fact that inflation varies from country to country in the 17-country bloc sharing the euro.

